UrduPoint.com

President Asks State Life To Pay Insurance Money With Profit To Widow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2022 | 12:00 PM

President asks State Life to pay insurance money with profit to widow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday asked the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLICP) to pay the group insurance claim with profits to the widow of a fireman from City District Government, Multan, who had died after retirement.

"The insured employee died in June 2016 and it has been six years since his widow is waiting for the insurance claim. Besides pain and agony, even the monetary value decreases", said the president while upholding the decision of the Wafaqi Mohtasib ordering SLICP to pay the insurance claim to the window along with profits accrued.

The president, after the perusal of the record, rejected the representation on the grounds that a group insurance contract had been executed between the local government and the agency on 12.

03.2008, which provided that each and every employee of the local government in Punjab who is under sixty years of age shall be assured subject to payment of premiums. He observed that the deceased fireman had paid monthly premiums according to his basic pay scale during his service and all the required documents in this regard were also available.

The president said that there was nothing on record to contradict the said observation and that the original order of the Mohtasib was well reasoned warranting no interference.

"The Agency is under an obligation to pay group insurance claim to the complainant in accordance with the group insurance contract," said the president while rejecting the representation of SLICP.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Punjab Died June 2016 All From Government Employment Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Govt will present budget for next fiscal year 2022 ..

Govt will present budget for next fiscal year 2022-23 today

24 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th June 2022

3 hours ago
 Van der Dussen credits IPL for South Africa's T20 ..

Van der Dussen credits IPL for South Africa's T20 win over India

12 hours ago
 Fire stations to be set up in industrial zones: Ad ..

Fire stations to be set up in industrial zones: Administrator Karachi

12 hours ago
 Lahore Press Club strongly condemns BJP leaders fo ..

Lahore Press Club strongly condemns BJP leaders for remarks against Holy Prophet ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.