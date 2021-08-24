UrduPoint.com

President Asks Varsities To Up Quantum Of Online Education

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 04:51 PM

President asks varsities to up quantum of online education

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday urged the universities to increase the quantum of online education and focus on research and innovation to promote quality education in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday urged the universities to increase the quantum of online education and focus on research and innovation to promote quality education in the country.

He said the universities needed to shape their vision in a way to prepare students to cope with challenges of fast changing world.

The President gave these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Rector NUML Major General (retd) Muhammad Jaffer gave a presentation about the role of university in promotion of education in the country, said a statement issued by the President House.

The Rector NUML informed that 22,000 students were enrolled in various programmes of the university and over 77,000 had graduated from it.

He informed that the university had awarded scholarships to students, including the persons with disabilities, amounting to Rs. 340 million during the fiscal year 2020-21.

Appreciating the role of university in educational development of the country, the President emphasized that higher education institutions required to produce intellectually supreme graduates to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

He asked the management of university to establish an Information Technology Department to impart latest technology skills which help them get employment which help them to contribute positively in the nation's economic development.

The president also appreciated the performance of NUML University in the fields of research and publications in various languages.

Related Topics

Islamabad Century World Technology Education National University From Million Employment Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

No compromise on clauses of Media Development Auth ..

No compromise on clauses of Media Development Authority bill: Fawad

14 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

4 minutes ago
 European football giants to take 2 billion euro Co ..

European football giants to take 2 billion euro Covid hit: KPMG report

4 minutes ago
 WHO Alarmed That Crisis in Afghanistan May Lead to ..

WHO Alarmed That Crisis in Afghanistan May Lead to Spike in New COVID Cases

4 minutes ago
 CIA chief held secret meeting with Taliban in Kabu ..

CIA chief held secret meeting with Taliban in Kabul: report

4 minutes ago
 German GDP grows stronger than expected at 1.6 pct ..

German GDP grows stronger than expected at 1.6 pct in Q2

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.