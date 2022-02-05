President asks world community to take notice of Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2022) President Arif Alvi has urged the international community to take notice of blatant human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a rally taken out in Islamabad on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said international media and delegations should be allowed to visit the occupied territory to document the Indian atrocities.

The President said Pakistan wants resolution of Kashmir dispute as per the UN Resolutions which accept the right of self-determination of Kashmiri people.

The President said Pakistan has not backtracked on its principled position on Kashmir. He said Pakistan stands firm with Kashmir as they are part of our body and our hearts beat together.

He said Kashmir was never and will never be part of India.

Strongly condemning India's brutalities in occupied territory including its efforts to change the demography, the President said the steps of 5th August 2019 are in contravention of all international laws including the UN Security Council resolutions.

The President warned that any Indian aggression against Pakistan will meet a befitting response.

The rally was attended amongst others by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and the elected representatives.