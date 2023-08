(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday gave his assent to the Cantonments (Amendment) Bill 2023.

The bill provides for amending the Cantonments Act of 1924.

The president approved the said bill in exercise of the powers conferred on him under Article 75 of the Constitution.