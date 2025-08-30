Open Menu

President Assents To Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2025 | 12:20 PM

President assents to Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari has given his assent to the Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill, 2025; thus, with his approval, the bill has now become an act of the Parliament.

“The enactment paves the way for the establishment of the Pakistan Land Port Authority, a statutory body mandated to facilitate the movement of goods and people across border crossing points. The Authority will serve as a central platform for inter-agency coordination, ensuring efficient trade and passenger movement at land ports,” President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Saturday.

With this development, Pakistan became the third country in South Asia, after Bangladesh and India to establish a dedicated land port authority.

The authority will introduce a robust mechanism to coordinate effectively with border management agencies, streamline trade facilitation, and enhance cross-border connectivity.

It will also play a vital role in meeting Pakistan’s obligations under international agreements and conventions.

“The establishment of the Pakistan Land Port Authority marks a significant step towards strengthening Pakistan’s regional trade integration, improving border management, and enhancing economic connectivity with neighboring countries,” it was further added.

