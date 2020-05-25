UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Attends Funeral Prayers Of Karachi Plane Crash Passengers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 08:30 PM

President attends funeral prayers of Karachi plane crash passengers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday attended the Namaz-e-Janaza of two deceased passengers of Karachi plane crash at the Army graveyard Rawalpindi.

After the funeral, he prayed for the high ranks of the deceased and grant of courage for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude, a press release said.

Raja Asif Fayyaz, a police personnel and Syed Danish Shah, a businessman, were among the unfortunate passengers of PIA plane which crashed in Karachi on Friday.

Their bodies were shifted to Islamabad airport on Monday noon.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Army Police Rawalpindi PIA Airport Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Argentinian President on ..

6 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Indepen ..

7 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

10 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

23 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

24 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.