President awards certificates among participants of 24th National Security Workshop

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday awarded certificates to the successful participants of 24th National Security Workshop at a ceremony held at the National Defence University here.

The four-week long workshop was attended by senators, members of the National and Provincial assemblies, bureaucrats, ambassadors, senior officers from the armed forces as well as representatives from civil society.

The participants attended the workshop with an aim to comprehend the security environment and develop greater understanding of the different dimensions of national security and challenges faced by Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the president congratulated the participants of the workshop on successful completion of the workshop on comprehensive national security.

He commended the role of National Defence University in conducting the National Security Workshops for the benefit of such a wide range of leadership in the country.