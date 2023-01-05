President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry seeks implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir would stand shoulder to shoulder with their brethren in occupied Kashmir until they achieve their cherished goal of freedom from India's forcible and illegal occupation

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir would stand shoulder to shoulder with their brethren in occupied Kashmir until they achieve their cherished goal of freedom from India's forcible and illegal occupation.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar organized by Kashmir Policy Research Institute on the topic "Self-Determination Day and International Responsibilities" on the occasion of the Right to Self-Determination Day.

The seminar was attended and addressed by scholars, intellectuals, journalists and students including Ambassador Zameer Akram, Ijaz Hussain Lone and veteran journalist and writer Ershad Mahmud and several others.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said that it was high time that all the political parties of Pakistan should bury their hatchet and come forward in a big way to show complete solidarity with their brethren in occupied Kashmir on 5th February and send a strong message on another side of the LoC that all the political parties in Pakistan are united on the issue of Kashmir.

The Kashmir day, he said would be observed with traditional zest and zeal saying that he would lead a solidarity rally himself this year.

Referring to India's dangerous designs in the region the president his address mentioned that India was hellbent in changing the region's demography and bringing a Hindu Chief Minister on the same pattern as Israel did in Palestine. Regarding the Indian rulers' policy of deceit and deception, he said India itself went to the United Nations but later on backtracked from the commitments it made at the world forum. " Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru himself said in the Security Council that the future of Kashmir will be decided by none but the people of the State". He said that the United Nations should implement its resolutions so that the people of Kashmir could decide their future peacefully. The AJK President said that the youth should be given more information about Kashmir. He said that in order to educate the new generation Kashmiriat would be taught as a subject in all the universities of Azad Kashmir. He said that Pakistanis and Kashmiris settled in different parts of the world should raise their voice in favor of Kashmiri's right to self-determination.