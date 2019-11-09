UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Azad Kashmir Meets Governor Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 09:15 PM

President Azad Kashmir meets Governor Sindh

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday said that the decision of the Indian court to build a temple at the site of the Babri Masjid had hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the globe

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday said that the decision of the Indian court to build a temple at the site of the Babri Masjid had hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the globe.

In a meeting with President Azad Kashmir Masood Khan who called on him at the Governor House, Imran Ismail said that the example of Indian state brutality in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir was not found in the world, according to a statement.

During the meeting, President Azad Kashmir Masood Khan said that opening of Kartarpur corridor by the present government was a valuable step.

He praised the Prime Minister's speech in the UNGA saying that the way the Prime Minister raised the Kashmir issue around the world was commendable and soon the world would see that the oppressed of occupied Kashmir would be free.

President Azad Kashmir Masood Khan appealed to the international community to influence India to stop brutalities and persecution in occupied valley of Kashmir.

The meeting also discussed various matters of mutual interest in detail.

Related Topics

Sindh India Prime Minister World Governor Jammu Temple SITE Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Mosque Muslim Government Court Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

All is set for 33rd National Games to be opened on ..

3 minutes ago

Tehran Warns Nuclear Deal May Die Before US Electi ..

3 minutes ago

Eid Millad-un-Nabi (SAW) to be celebrated with rel ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab University IER to organize book launching c ..

3 minutes ago

House Republicans Request Biden Jr. Testify in Pub ..

6 minutes ago

Seminar on working of Wafaqi Mohtasib on Nov 13

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.