President Azad Kashmir meets Governor Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) : Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday said that the decision of the Indian court to build a temple at the site of the Babri Masjid had hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the globe.

In a meeting with President Azad Kashmir Masood Khan who called on him at the Governor House, Imran Ismail said that the example of Indian state brutality in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir was not found in the world, according to a statement.

During the meeting, President Azad Kashmir Masood Khan said that opening of Kartarpur corridor by the present government was a valuable step.

He praised the Prime Minister's speech in the UNGA saying that the way the Prime Minister raised the Kashmir issue around the world was commendable and soon the world would see that the oppressed of occupied Kashmir would be free.

President Azad Kashmir Masood Khan appealed to the international community to influence India to stop brutalities and persecution in occupied valley of Kashmir.

The meeting also discussed various matters of mutual interest in detail.