Open Menu

President Bahawalpur Press Club Meets Caretaker PM

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2023 | 03:50 PM

President Bahawalpur Press Club meets Caretaker PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Member, Standing Committee of Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) and President, Bahawalpur Press Club, Muhammad Akmal Chohan visited the Prime Minister House and met with Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwar-Ul-Haque Kakar.

According to a press release issued by the Bahawalpur Press Club (Registered) here, President, Bahawalpur Press Club, Muhammad Akmal Chohan was part of the delegation of CPNE which visited Prime Minister House and held a meeting with Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwar-Ul-Haque Kakar.

Mr. Chohan presented an application to the Caretaker Prime Minister, requesting him to play his role for provision of funds to the club.

He told the Caretaker Premier that then prime minister, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani approved a cheque worth five million rupees on head of the official financial assistance to Bahawalpur Press Club.

Chohan further told the Caretaker Prime Minister that Bahawalpur Press Club yet to receive the government’ financial aid approved by then prime minister Gilani despite passage of several years. He requested him that the funds approved by then pm gilani might be provided to the club.

Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwar-Ul-Haque Kakar assured the President, Bahawalpur Press Club that his application would be proceeded and necessary action would be taken in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Bahawalpur Government Million

Recent Stories

Federal, provincial govts fully determined to impl ..

Federal, provincial govts fully determined to implement National Action Plan: PM

22 minutes ago
 UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance M ..

UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governo ..

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for ..

PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for clash with India today

2 hours ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launch ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launchpad Dubai’ platform

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first agains ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan

3 hours ago
ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

4 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to loc ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to lock horns today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan