President Bahawalpur Press Club meets Caretaker PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Member, Standing Committee of Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) and President, Bahawalpur Press Club, Muhammad Akmal Chohan visited the Prime Minister House and met with Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwar-Ul-Haque Kakar.

According to a press release issued by the Bahawalpur Press Club (Registered) here, President, Bahawalpur Press Club, Muhammad Akmal Chohan was part of the delegation of CPNE which visited Prime Minister House and held a meeting with Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwar-Ul-Haque Kakar.

Mr. Chohan presented an application to the Caretaker Prime Minister, requesting him to play his role for provision of funds to the club.

He told the Caretaker Premier that then prime minister, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani approved a cheque worth five million rupees on head of the official financial assistance to Bahawalpur Press Club.

Chohan further told the Caretaker Prime Minister that Bahawalpur Press Club yet to receive the government’ financial aid approved by then prime minister Gilani despite passage of several years. He requested him that the funds approved by then pm gilani might be provided to the club.

Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwar-Ul-Haque Kakar assured the President, Bahawalpur Press Club that his application would be proceeded and necessary action would be taken in this regard.