President, Begum Alvi Host Iftar Dinner For Orphan Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2022 | 10:44 PM

President, Begum Alvi host Iftar dinner for orphan children

President Dr Arif Alvi and Begum Samina Alvi Wednesday arranged an Iftar dinner for the orphan children here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Begum Samina Alvi Wednesday arranged an Iftar dinner for the orphan children here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The Iftar dinner was hosted to encourage the orphan children. The president and Begum Alvi very affectionately welcomed the children.

The president also offered Namaz-e-Maghrib along with the children, a press release said.

The children being supported by the Pakistan Baitul Mal and Agosh College Murree, and a number of orphan children from Darul islam, Penny Appeal, Khpal Kaur Foundation Swat, Gul Dar Duran, attended the dinner.

A number of special children also attended the dinner.

