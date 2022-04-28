President, Begum Alvi host Iftar dinner for orphan children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Begum Samina Alvi Wednesday arranged an Iftar dinner for the orphan children at here the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The iftar dinner was hosted to encourage the orphan children. The president and Begum Alvi very affectionately welcomed the children.

The president also offered Namaz-e-Maghrib along with the children, a press release said.

The children being supported by the Pakistan Baitul Mal and the Agosh College Murree and a number of orphan children from Darul islam, Penny Appeal, Khpal Kaur Foundation Swat, Gul Dar Duran, attended the dinner. A number of special children also attended the dinner.

On his Twitter handle, the president posted, "One of the best days of my life. Hosting them, talking to these sweet young children, mixing with them, asking about their dreams, encouraging them to study well, getting photographed with them, which in this case is my honor truly trying to follow the spirit of Surah Ad-Duha.

"Look at the charm of these children. The Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) in his true kindness loved them. In one case delayed Eid prayers, took an unhappy orphan child home got him ready and then brought him to the mosque. Such is the guidance for society to practice."