President, Begum Alvi Offer Condolences To Sania Nishtar On Mother's Death

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2022 | 04:04 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi along with his wife Samina Alvi extended condolences to Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Dr. Sania Nishtaron the death of her mother.

They expressed deep sorrow over the passing away of Dr Nishtar's mother and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

