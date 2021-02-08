UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Briefed About Steps Taken For Population Welfare In KP

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 09:54 PM

President briefed about steps taken for population welfare in KP

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said the collaboration of health and population welfare departments was vital for promoting family planning and maternal health as the growing population was likely to adversely affect the economy, environment, health, education and quality of the people's lives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said the collaboration of health and population welfare departments was vital for promoting family planning and maternal health as the growing population was likely to adversely affect the economy, environment, health, education and quality of the people's lives.

The president made these remarks during a briefing on the population welfare steps being taken in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at the Governor House.

The meeting was attended by Dr Faisal Sultan, SAPM on Health, Shaukat Yousafzai, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture, KP Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Population Department and Secretary Finance, Director General of Population Welfare KP and other officials.

The president was briefed about the steps being taken for the population welfare/control and maternal health in the province.

President Alvi underscored the need for proactive involvement of Ulema and religious leaders for promoting population welfare and healthy family norms.

He emphasized for timely legislation regarding population welfare and asked the KP government to take necessary measures to promote family planning as a basic human right.

He also said that appropriate communication strategy should be devised by engaging media in dissemination of relevant information regarding family planning.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education Population Welfare Family Media Government Labour Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

SSP initiates inquiry against SHO for his alleged ..

4 seconds ago

UN Humanitarian Office to Provide Aid to 9.6Mln Pe ..

31 seconds ago

National Assembly Speaker to issue letters to thre ..

32 seconds ago

1700 bags wheat seized

34 seconds ago

Govt for holding senate elections in transparent m ..

35 seconds ago

Moscow Considers Expulsion of Russian Diplomats fr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.