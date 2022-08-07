UrduPoint.com

President Calls Explanation From FBR Over Miscarriage Of Justice, Maladministration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2022 | 08:30 PM

President calls explanation from FBR over miscarriage of justice, maladministration

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has called for explanation from Federal board of Revenue (FBR) over unnecessarily contesting the decision of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) before him without sound legal justification in a financially insignificant case and wasting the time and efforts of the highest office of the country.

While expressing his dismay, he said that chasing the small and financially insignificant taxpayers unnecessarily and without cogent and lawful reasons impinged negatively on the image of FBR and also created public resentment against it, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The president gave these remarks while upholding FTO's decision in a case where a shop owner from Abbottabad had been registered by FBR as "Tier 1 Retailer" even though he did not fulfill the criteria required for this purpose.

The citizen approached FTO over this injustice which passed the orders in his favour. FBR, however, didn't comply with the decision and preferred a representation with the president.

The president rejected FBR's representation and directed it to deregister the shop and report compliance within 45 days on the ground that FBR had unjustifiably registered a cloth shop as "Tier-1 Retailer" even though the shop was found lacking lawful criteria and was qualified for deregistration under relevant existing provisions of Sales Tax laws.

The president observed that since the complainant's shop was consisting of 594 sq. ft only, therefore, the compulsory registration of complainant by FBR under the Sales Tax Rules, 2006 was contrary to law, rules, arbitrary/unjust and was based on irrelevant grounds and tantamount to maladministration.

He stated that the order of FTO was based on sound footings and, therefore, there was no valid justification to interfere with its original order, thus, the representation was being rejected.

He further directed FBR to send a report within 45 days of implementation of his order and explain the reasons as to why this miscarriage had happened, justice was delayed and why efforts and time of highest forum was wasted.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Sunday FBR From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

11 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo exhibition on the occasion of ..

15 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - collate ..

Football: English Premier League results - collated

20 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

20 hours ago
 Flag march held in Larkana

Flag march held in Larkana

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.