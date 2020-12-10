President calls families of soldiers martyred at LoC for condolence

President Dr. Arif Alvi Thursday telephoned the families of two soldiers martyred at Line of Control consequent to the firing by Indian troops

"Called the families of Lance Naik Tariq and Sepoy Zaroof for condolences," the president tweeted.

Both the soldiers martyred when Indian troops fired across the LoC in their continued cease fire violations.

"Families are courageous and they thank Allah for this honor. These are the brave who protect us," the president remarked.