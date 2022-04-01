UrduPoint.com

President Calls Family Of Martyred Troops Of Sibi And Bajaur Terror Incidents

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 03:48 PM

President calls family of martyred troops of Sibi and Bajaur terror incidents

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday telephoned the family of Pakistan Army soldiers, who were martyred in terrorist attacks in Sibbi and Bajaur on March 8 and 21, respectively

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday telephoned the family of Pakistan Army soldiers, who were martyred in terrorist attacks in Sibbi and Bajaur on March 8 and 21, respectively.

The president paid glowing tribute to the sacrifice of the soldiers who laid down their lives while protecting the homeland.

President spoke to the families of Havaldar Abdul Latif, Naib Subedar Ishtiaq Ahmed, Naik Waheedullah, Sepoy Abdul Jamal, Sepoy Sibtain Haider, and Sepoy Kamran Khan.

He prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs and for the patience of bereaved families.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Army Martyrs Shaheed March Family Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Russia Prefers Ruble Payments for Gas 'for Now' - ..

Russia Prefers Ruble Payments for Gas 'for Now' - Kremlin

59 seconds ago
 Russian Intelligence Says Kiev Lobbying 'Concealin ..

Russian Intelligence Says Kiev Lobbying 'Concealing' Russian Prisoners of War Vi ..

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 transmission in Shanghai at rapidly risin ..

COVID-19 transmission in Shanghai at rapidly rising stage: spokesperson

1 minute ago
 Burgles gathered to topple the IK govt, Sheikh Ras ..

Burgles gathered to topple the IK govt, Sheikh Rashid

1 minute ago
 Five new uplift schemes approved

Five new uplift schemes approved

4 minutes ago
 Austria Cannot Wean Itself From Russian Gas in 202 ..

Austria Cannot Wean Itself From Russian Gas in 2022 Without Repercussions - OMV ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.