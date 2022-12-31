President calls for accelerated engagements, cooperation with Norway in diverse sectors

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2022) President Dr Arif Alvi has called for accelerating engagements and cooperation with Norway in diverse sectors, including trade, business, investment and green energy.

He was talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Norway Sadia Altaf Qazi, who called him in Islamabad.

The President also emphasized the need for bilateral cooperation in the fields of education, skill development, defence and exports of Pakistani fruits and vegetables to Norway.

He said there is a need to enhance bilateral trade between the two countries from its existing volume of over 128 million Dollars which does not represent the true potential.

The President directed the ambassador to work for securing Norway’s support in expediting the conclusion of Pakistan’s Free Trade Agreement with European Free Trade Association.