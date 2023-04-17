UrduPoint.com

President Calls For Comprehensive Plan To Address Health, Education Issues

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2023 | 04:30 PM

President calls for comprehensive plan to address health, education issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday underscored the need for devising a comprehensive strategy to address the challenges being faced by the country in the health and education sectors.

The president, during a presentation by UNICEF on its initiatives in Pakistan, expressed concern over the alarming number of out of school children.

He said that over 23 million children were out of school and urged the need for thinking out of box solutions to enroll them.

The Country Representative of the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Abdullah Abdulaziz Fadil briefed the meeting about the role and achievements made by UNICEF in the health and education sectors of Pakistan.

The president stated that educating these children was really a major challenge that could not be addressed only with the present bricks and mortar system but it required the use of digital and online learning methods.

The UNICEF country representative apprised the meeting of the impacts of floods on children and the support extended by UNICEF to the children of flood-affected areas.

He said that 134,779 children with severe malnutrition had been enrolled for treatment, besides immunizing 1,194,940 children against measles.

It was told that UNICEF established 1,232 temporary learning centers and helped 180,889 children to continue their learning in a safe and protected environment through various modalities.

He highlighted that 1,195,088 people had been provided access to safe drinking water.

He also shared UNICEF's Five Years Program (2023-27) to help strengthen the education and health sectors of Pakistan.

The meeting was informed that UNICEF had included mental health and disability in its programs.

Abdullah Abdulaziz Fadil said that 40% of children in Pakistan under the age of five years were suffering from stunting and, if this issue was addressed, it could help increase the country's GDP considerably.

President Alvi said that mental health, malnutrition, and disability were the major health problems that needed urgent attention and prompt decisions on the part of the government to address these issues.

He emphasized the need to focus on preventive aspects of the diseases which were not only cost-effective but would also help reduce the disease burden.

The president highly appreciated the contribution made by UNICEF towards the health and education sectors of Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Hamish Young, Chief polio UNICEF, Ellen Van Kalmthout, Chief Education, Haile Gashaw, Chief WASH, and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Polio Education Water Young Van From Government Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as ..

GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as part of financial planning cam ..

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ highlights investment opportunities in Ras A ..

RAKEZ highlights investment opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah for Russian investor ..

2 hours ago
 Empower upgrades its JBR district cooling plant

Empower upgrades its JBR district cooling plant

2 hours ago
 An Eid Surprise - A New Variant of realme C33 Lau ..

An Eid Surprise - A New Variant of realme C33 Launched in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.