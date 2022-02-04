President calls for comprehensive strategy to promote cultural heritage thru exports

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has said that a comprehensive strategy must be adopted to promote cultural heritage of the country across the globe through Pakistani apparel, garments, arts and crafts.

He was presiding over a meeting with local fashion designers with a view to promote country's image in international garments industry and fashion scene at the Governor's House here Friday.

The meeting was also attended by Director General (DG) Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Punjab, Shahzad Ahmed Khan; Patron-in-Chief All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Gohar Ijaz; Vice Chancellor (VC) Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) Lahore Prof. Hina Tayaba and other senior officials.

President Alvi urged the need to establish collaborations and synergies among the relevant industry stakeholders and foster academia-industry linkages for developing Pakistan's fashion industry to its fullest potential, besides improving the access of local fashion brands to international markets.

However, he stressed that the role of the academia and industry was vital in this regard.

President Alvi said Pakistan's textile and garments sector possessed enormous potential to boost the country's exports and there was need to further support it.

He underscored the need for exploring new markets for textile products to increase exports of the country, while adding that praiseworthy initiatives were introduced to improve the ease of doing business and facilitate exporters which would in turn benefit economic development of the country.

The meeting discussed various suggestions for developing the local garments and fashion industry and projecting Pakistan's positive image through textile and cultural products. It was emphasized to develop collaborations and linkages among local and international garments brands, address structural issues regarding international payment mechanisms, further improve the ease of doing business, and facilitate local brands to market and showcase their products abroad.

President Dr. Arif Alvi assured the participants of his support and commended efforts in developing the Pakistan pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020.