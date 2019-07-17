President calls for convening joint commission meeting with Belgium

President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday underscored the need for convening the meeting of a Joint Commission with Belgium to intensify dialogue for strengthening cooperation in economy, trade and tourism

Talking to the outgoing ambassador of Belgium Frederic Verheyden who paid a farewell call on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said Pakistan attached high value to its relations with Belgium, both bilaterally and within the context of the European Union.

The President mentioned that the investment-friendly policies of the Pakistan government would be fully utilized to enhance bilateral and multilateral economic collaboration.

He appreciated the efforts of the outgoing envoy for enhancing the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The President wished him the best for his future endeavours and also conveyed his regards to King Phillipe.

The Ambassador thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their hospitality and making his stay in pleasant.\932