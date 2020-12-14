President calls for effective measures to address special needs of PWDs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday stressed the need of taking effective measures to address special needs of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) and encourage their active participation in various spheres of life.

He also underlined the need of simplifying the process of registration of PWDs to facilitate the differently-abled people.

The president expressed these views while chairing a meeting about registration of PWDs, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishter, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Usman Yousuf Mobin and other senior officials.

The meeting was briefed by the SAPM and NADRA chairman on the steps taken for the registration of PWDs.

The president said it was highly imperative to ease the process of registration and conduct a survey on PWDs so as to devise a strategy by the government to address their needs in an effective manner.

Dr Sania Nishter informed the meeting that the survey on PWDs, under the Ehsaas Programme, was being carried out, which would be completed by June 2021. The president asked the stakeholders concerned to take measures to mainstream education system for the economic uplift and integrating the PWDs.

He also appreciated the steps taken by NADRA and the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation for the registration of PWDs.

