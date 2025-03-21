Open Menu

President Calls For Electricity, Water Savings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 09:10 PM

President calls for electricity, water savings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari urged all Pakistanis to conserve electricity, fuel, and water, embrace sustainable habits, and take responsibility for a greener and more resilient Pakistan.

In a message on Earth Hour Day and World Water Day observed on March 22, 2025, he said, "On this year’s Earth Hour, we stand with the global community in reaffirming our commitment to energy conservation, environmental sustainability, and climate action. As we switch off non-essential lights, let this act serve as a symbol of our resolve to reduce energy consumption, minimize our carbon footprint, and protect Pakistan’s ecosystems."

He said, "Pakistan faces energy challenges as rising fuel costs, power shortages, and inefficient energy use put immense strain on our economy and environment."

"To build a secure and sustainable future, we must take decisive action to conserve electricity, reduce fuel consumption, and adopt renewable energy sources. Simple, everyday steps, including turning off unnecessary lights, using energy-efficient appliances, reducing reliance on fossil fuels, and promoting public transport and fuel-efficient vehicles, can help reduce energy waste and strengthen our national energy security," he added.

The President said, "This year, Earth Hour coincides with World Water Day 2025, under the theme 'Give an Hour for Water'. As a water-stressed nation, we must take urgent measures to ensure the availability of clean and safe drinking water for all. The catastrophic floods of 2022, which displaced millions and caused immense destruction, serve as a stark reminder of climate change’s devastating effects on our country. We must build climate-resilient infrastructure, prevent water pollution, and promote sustainable agricultural practices."

He said, "Our agriculture sector needs to embrace efficient irrigation techniques, such as drip irrigation and rainwater harvesting, to reduce water wastage. Households and industries must adopt responsible consumption habits. Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to combating climate change, strengthening energy security, and ensuring water sustainability. But real change begins with each one of us. I urge all Pakistanis to conserve electricity, fuel, and water, embrace sustainable habits, and take responsibility for a greener and more resilient Pakistan."

The President said, "Together, let us protect our homeland and our planet from the growing threat of climate change."

Recent Stories

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, ..

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, its applications in media

29 minutes ago
 Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new ..

Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new distributor partnerships amid ..

35 minutes ago
 Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last t ..

Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts

1 hour ago
 Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sen ..

Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sends more food aid to Gaza Strip ..

1 hour ago
 ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Ji ..

ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..

2 hours ago
Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes ..

Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

2 hours ago
 Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-makin ..

Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores

2 hours ago
 Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after ..

Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC

2 hours ago
 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days ..

'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in per ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in performance-based bonuses for civ ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan