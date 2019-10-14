President calls for engineering education road map to meet need of society

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday called upon Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) to devise a road map of engineering education keeping in view the current global trends and also to match the needs of society.Addressing the International Conference of Engineering Institutions in Islamabad, he said the practice of engineering should be well-blended with current market practices and in communication with the requirements of a country to make it more beneficial.The President said that with rapid changes in the world, several industries and professions could face challenges and thus needed adaptation as per contemporary trends.The two-day conference gathered experts from academia, industry, regulatory bodies and public policy-makers to finalize recommendations in synchrony with international practices aimed at facilitating rapid growth in fields of socio-economic development and meeting Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set forth under UN charter.

President Alvi urged upon the PEC along with all stakeholders to integrate a national plan for engineering community leading towards an atmosphere of self-reliance and prosperity as prevailed in developed countries.He said water conservation, energy shortage and sanitation were the major areas in Pakistan that required engineering solutions as per the local needs.He proposed that switching to solar cells instead of fossil fuels, construction of small dams and finding effective methods of drainage could be materialized with proper engineering methods.