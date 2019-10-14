UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Calls For Engineering Education Road Map To Meet Need Of Society

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 04:00 PM

President calls for engineering education road map to meet need of society

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday called upon Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) to devise a road map of engineering education keeping in view the current global trends and also to match the needs of society.Addressing the International Conference of Engineering Institutions in Islamabad, he said the practice of engineering should be well-blended with current market practices and in communication with the requirements of a country to make it more beneficial.The President said that with rapid changes in the world, several industries and professions could face challenges and thus needed adaptation as per contemporary trends.The two-day conference gathered experts from academia, industry, regulatory bodies and public policy-makers to finalize recommendations in synchrony with international practices aimed at facilitating rapid growth in fields of socio-economic development and meeting Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set forth under UN charter.

President Alvi urged upon the PEC along with all stakeholders to integrate a national plan for engineering community leading towards an atmosphere of self-reliance and prosperity as prevailed in developed countries.He said water conservation, energy shortage and sanitation were the major areas in Pakistan that required engineering solutions as per the local needs.He proposed that switching to solar cells instead of fossil fuels, construction of small dams and finding effective methods of drainage could be materialized with proper engineering methods.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Shortage World United Nations Education Water Road Pakistan Engineering Council Market All From Industry Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Artificial Intelligence will revolutionise the spo ..

41 minutes ago

Al-OthaimeenAwarded Azerbaijan Centenary of Diplom ..

42 minutes ago

India partially allows cell phone service in Occup ..

52 minutes ago

Balochistan and Sindh record wins on opening day o ..

56 minutes ago

Wall Street Exchange inaugurates new store in Satw ..

1 hour ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa begin their National T20 Cup ca ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.