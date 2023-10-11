Open Menu

President Calls For Free, Fair, Inclusive General Elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 11, 2023 | 12:08 PM

President calls for free, fair, inclusive general elections

President Arif Alvi says there is a dire need for political, institutional and stakeholder unity in the country to battle the difficulties on all possible fronts, including the economy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Poinit News-Oct 11th, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday stressed on providing equal opportunities to all political parties and their leadership to participate in the election process, to strengthen democracy in the country.

Talking to former Federal minister and Senator, Muhammad Ali Durrani in Islamabad, he said democracy becomes meaningless if people are not able to elect leaders of their choice.

The President said the upcoming general elections must be free, fair, transparent and inclusive.

He was of the view that there is a dire need for political, institutional and stakeholder unity in the country to battle the difficulties on all possible fronts, including the economy.

