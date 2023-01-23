President calls for global resolve against Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday urged the international community to show a common resolve against Islamophobia and work towards consolidating the values of tolerance and coexistence.

Strongly condemning the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, the president said the abhorrent incident insulted the holy scripture of islam and hurt the feelings of billions of Muslims under the guise of freedom of expression.

He termed the act as senseless, provocative and Islamophobic which hurt the religious sensitivities of Muslims around the world.

Dr Alvi called upon the world to criminalize all acts that promote the ideology of hatred and not allow extremist and radical elements to spread hatred against Islamic sanctities and values.

The president, in a statement, stressed that the immoral incident was an act of needless incitement and a serious provocation to the feelings of Muslims in the world.

This is against the internationally accepted norms and principles of legitimate expression of the right to freedom of expression or opinion, which obliged everyone to not resort to hate speech and incite people to violence, he said.

The president said that Islam preached respect and reverence for all religions of the world whereas this heinous act has hurt Muslims by insulting their sacred values, and reflected the alarming levels of Islamophobia.