UrduPoint.com

President Calls For Highlighting Human Rights Violations In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 05:20 PM

President calls for highlighting human rights violations in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday called for highlighting the grave human rights violations and heinous crimes being committed by the Indian forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) against the people of IIOJK.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (J&K) led by Mahmood Ahmad Sagar that called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He underscored that the atrocities being committed by the Indian security forces needed to be highlighted and raised at all fora so as to expose the real face of India.

The president called upon the international community to play its role in implementing the United Nations Security Council resolutions and also make India accountable for its crimes in IIOJK.

He regretted that these resolutions on Kashmir had not yet been implemented despite the fact that these were the oldest resolutions on the agenda of the UNSC.

The president reiterated that Pakistan would continue to support the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

He said that the people of Pakistan stood with their Kashmiri brethren and Pakistan would continue to extend all possible moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmir people in their just struggle for self-determination.

The president highlighted that India was trying to speed up the process of demographic changes through various measures such as issuing over 4.

5 million domiciles to non-Kashmiris for settling them in IIOJK and putting up their land for sale to non-Kashmiris.

He termed these acts as blatant violations of the UN Security Council Resolutions, and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention.

The president said that India was involved in the ethnic cleansing of Muslims, adding that as per Genocide Watch, IIOJK was on the brink of genocide.

He also referred to the reports by the UN Human Rights Office that called for the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry to investigate human rights violations in IIOJK.

The Hurriyat leadership from the IIOJK apprised the president of the current situation in the valley.

It was informed that 600,000 Kashmiris had been martyred since partition at the hands of the Indian occupation forces, and thousands of houses had been burnt and destroyed.

It was said that IIOJK had been held hostage at the hands of 900,000 Indian occupation forces which had imposed an unprecedented military siege and restriction on the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people.

It was also highlighted that Kashmiri leadership had been incarcerated, and extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and torture of the Kashmiri youth had become a norm in IIOJK.

They further said that India was effacing the Kashmiri identity and culture but it would not succeed in her designs to suppress the resilient Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Hurriyat Conference Sale Sagar Jammu Geneva Moral Muslim All From Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

NAB seeks personal appearance of Imran Khan in Tos ..

NAB seeks personal appearance of Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

17 seconds ago
 SEC issues decision on investment lands in Sharjah

SEC issues decision on investment lands in Sharjah

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers’ membership / 20% to 347,600 in 2 ..

Dubai Chambers’ membership / 20% to 347,600 in 2022

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah, Costa Rica explore trade and food securit ..

Sharjah, Costa Rica explore trade and food security collaboration

51 minutes ago
 Janhvi Kapoor writes heart-touching note in memory ..

Janhvi Kapoor writes heart-touching note in memory of her mother Sridevi

1 hour ago
 PTI demands appointment of new opposition leader a ..

PTI demands appointment of new opposition leader ahead of NAB Chief’s selectio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.