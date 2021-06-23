President calls for holding donors' conference on population control

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday emphasized the need for holding a donors' conference on population to help the government in stemming the rising tide of population.

He called for special efforts to arrange national and international finances for promoting family planning and checking the growing population of the country.

The president expressed these views while chairing the 4th meeting of Federal Task Force on Alarming Population Growth in Pakistan here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He highlighted that rapidly growing population had direct negative impacts on climate change and environment, and was putting tremendous pressure on the natural and economic resources of the country.

Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, SAPM for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) Dr Faisal Sultan, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz, Minister for Population Welfare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ahmed Hussain Shah, Secretary NHSRC, Amir Ashraf Khawaja, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, Chief Secretary KP Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary Population Welfare Department of Punjab Ali Bahadur Qazi, Country Director Population Council, Islamabad, Dr Zeba Sathar, Country Representative of UNFPA, technical experts and senior officials of federal and provincial governments attended the meeting.

The Ministry of NHSRC gave a detailed presentation on the population planning strategy. The provincial representatives, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), briefed the meeting about the measures taken by their respective governments for promoting family planning services.

It was informed that the provincial governments were seriously focusing on population control measures by allocating more resources, enhancing the availability of contraceptives, creating awareness through media, and training and increasing the number of human resource to cope with the challenge of growing population.

It was agreed that the provincial governments would proactively engage Ulema, Khateeb and religious leaders to promote healthy family norms in the country.

Addressing the meeting, President Alvi said the Ulema and media had played an exceptional role in creating awareness against the COVID-19, and they could also play an instrumental role in educating the people about the implications of burgeoning population in their Friday sermons and talk shows.

He advised the provincial governments to adopt an integrated approach and share their expertise, research and experiences with each other to stem the tide of rising population.

The president appreciated the steps taken by the provincial governments with regard to the family planning.

Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri informed that rapidly growing population was the greatest challenge facing the country and it could only be overcome with the active support of Ulema, media and civil society.

He assured that the Ulema would extend their support to sensitize the people about the alarming population growth.

CII Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz emphasised the need for focusing on girls' education and community participation to raise awareness about the family planning.