Open Menu

President Calls For Increasing Cooperation With Bangladesh

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 27, 2023 | 04:12 PM

President calls for increasing cooperation with Bangladesh

President Dr. Arif Alvi says there is vast potential for increasing trade between the two countries.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2023) President Dr. Arif Alvi has emphasized the need for increasing cooperation with Bangladesh in the fields of economy, trade and culture.

Talking to Pakistan's High Commissioner designate to Bangladesh Syed Ahmad Maroof in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said there is vast potential for increasing trade between the two countries.

He said the two countries share common religion and history and the high commissioner designate should strive to foster even closer ties between the two brotherly nations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Bangladesh Share Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Imran Khan gained remarkable popularity, says Mift ..

Imran Khan gained remarkable popularity, says Miftah

58 minutes ago
 Eight killed in explosion of live mortar in Kandhk ..

Eight killed in explosion of live mortar in Kandhkot

2 hours ago
 Presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan securi ..

Presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan security threat for Pakistan: Munir ..

3 hours ago
 Year of Sustainability calls upon public to embrac ..

Year of Sustainability calls upon public to embrace sustainable behaviours to co ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Turkmenistan ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Turkmenistan on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM interacts with students at Oxford Uni ..

Caretaker PM interacts with students at Oxford Union

4 hours ago
Pakistan cricket team departs for ICC World Cup 20 ..

Pakistan cricket team departs for ICC World Cup 2023 in India

5 hours ago
 GPSSA reviews investment performance reports until ..

GPSSA reviews investment performance reports until 2023

5 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Arab Media Award ceremo ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Arab Media Award ceremony held at 21st Arab Media For ..

6 hours ago
 Khalifa University inaugurates region’s first-ev ..

Khalifa University inaugurates region’s first-ever advanced lab for marine stu ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan