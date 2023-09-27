President calls for increasing cooperation with Bangladesh

(@Abdulla99267510)

President Dr. Arif Alvi says there is vast potential for increasing trade between the two countries.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2023) President Dr. Arif Alvi has emphasized the need for increasing cooperation with Bangladesh in the fields of economy, trade and culture.

Talking to Pakistan's High Commissioner designate to Bangladesh Syed Ahmad Maroof in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said there is vast potential for increasing trade between the two countries.

He said the two countries share common religion and history and the high commissioner designate should strive to foster even closer ties between the two brotherly nations.