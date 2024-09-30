President calls for making Pakistan more inclusive, age-friendly for senior citizens

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) As the world community observes the International Day of Older Persons on Tuesday, President Asif Ali Zardari has urged the countrymen to strive for making Pakistan more inclusive and age-friendly to honour and respect its senior citizens.

The president, in his message to the nation on the Day, annually observed on October 1, called upon the Federal and provincial governments, as well as civil society, to prioritize better healthcare; strengthen social security; protect the rights of the elderly; and provide them a friendly and healthy environment.

Reaffirming the country's commitment to improving care and support systems for older persons, he said the Day was aimed at honouring the contributions of senior citizens for transferring their experience and wisdom to younger generations as well as their role in the progress and prosperity of the country.

President Zardari said that the senior citizens were not only the foundation of the society but were also a source of wisdom, knowledge, and experience.

"Our religion calls upon us to look after our parents and elderly people with love, compassion and utmost care. Our parents and the elderly make tremendous sacrifices by investing time, love, energy and resources in bringing up children. It is our moral and religious obligation to treat them with respect and dignity, and take care of them in old age," he remarked.

The president said that the Constitution of Pakistan also placed a responsibility upon the state to provide necessities of life for all citizens who were permanently or temporarily unable to earn their livelihood on account of infirmity, sickness or unemployment.

Pakistan, he said, had taken a number of steps for the welfare of senior citizens.

"As populations age, they become dependent and their need for specialized care increases, and therefore, it is imperative to provide affordable and accessible medical facilities to our elderly," the president added.