President Calls For Measures To Empower Virtually Impaired Individuals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi has called upon the government departments, non-governmental organizations, civil society, media and all concerned parties to intensify their efforts in addressing the issues faced by visually impaired individuals and to take every possible measure to empower them to lead happy and independent lives.

In a message on the occasion of International White Cane Safety Day being observed on October 15, the president said that the observance of the Day served as a reminder of their collective responsibility towards those individuals who face visual disabilities.

It was also an opportunity to raise awareness about the challenges and needs of visually impaired individuals and to intensify efforts to address these challenges, he added.

“It is a day to redouble our efforts in establishing the necessary legislative, administrative, and infrastructural mechanisms required to help and facilitate the visually impaired persons,” he said, adding the white cane should never be seen as a symbol of disability or impairment; instead, it stood as a beacon of courage and bravery. It represented the strong human spirit that confronts challenges and hardships head-on.

The president called upon everyone to show greater consideration for visually impaired individuals and to take steps to ensure their full integration into society.

“We must also benchmark the level of care we provide to visually impaired individuals against that available in other civilized countries and take immediate and practical steps to achieve similar standards in their care. Let us contribute both individually and collectively to establish the necessary mechanisms and facilities that cater to the needs of the visually impaired,” a press release quoted him as saying.

President Alvi also commended all individuals and organizations involved in the vital task of rehabilitating the persons with disabilities.

He said that they all needed to intensify their efforts in addressing the challenges faced by visually impaired individuals.

“I also wish to reassure our brothers and sisters with visual disabilities that the government will continue to take all possible measures to protect their rights and enable them to lead successful lives,” he added.

