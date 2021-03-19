UrduPoint.com
President Calls For Oral Hygiene Habits To Prevent Diseases

Fri 19th March 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the countrymen to adopt the oral hygiene habits as regular brushing of teeth could help prevent different diseases.

The president, in his video message to the nation on World Oral Health Day annually observed on March 20, said around 20 sayings (Ahadith) of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) guided the followers about the oral hygiene.

He said the dental cleaning was also a matter of reward as per Islamic teachings.

The president said even the Holy Prophet (PBUH) used to use miswak (tooth cleaning twig) during ablution, at night and before going to see anyone.

Even the angel used to repeatedly emphasize the use of Miswak during the revelation.

Therefore, he said all including the children, men and women should adopt the habit of oral hygiene.

He said during the COVID-19 era, the people had learned many things like washing hands, social distancing and face masks which made the people know the importance of prevention of diseases.

He said March 20 was declared as World Oral Health Day consequent to his efforts and it was the Pakistani leadership behind the idea of the Day.

