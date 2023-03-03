UrduPoint.com

President Calls For Paying Attention Towards Differently-abled People

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 03, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Dr. Arif Alvi has said the health sector should also address the issues of malnutrition among the children.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday stressed the need for paying attention towards differently-abled people to make them useful citizens of the society.

Addressing 5th Cerebral Palsy Conference at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad today, he said the health sector should also address the issues of malnutrition among the children.

The President said imparting training to doctors about latest research and technology is essential to better serve the patients.

He said the issue of maternal mortality should also be addressed properly to save the lives of both mother and child.

Dr Arif Alvi stressed on importance of adopting preventions as Pakistan, having financial constraints, cannot afford to ignore this factor. He urged the doctors to work with empathy and keep their conscience alive.

Highlighting the dire need of giving access to differently-abled people, the President urged the people to eliminate the taboo of keeping special people away from other society.

He advised that differently-abled children should attend the normal schools as it will help other children to learn respecting them.

He said technology has provided an opportunity to differently-abled people to work side by side with other people. He said it is a matter of honour that a visually impaired woman of Pakistan is serving as a diplomat.

Earlier speaking on the occasion, Chairman of the conference Professor Javed Iqbal said two out of one thousand children are suffering from Cerebral Palsy.

He said Cerebral Palsy academy is committed to create awareness among the masses about this disorder.

On the occasion, a group of special children presented a national song and enthralled the audience.

The chief guest also distributed shields among the speakers of the conference.

