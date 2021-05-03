President calls for promoting digitalization of govt’s organizations

(@fidahassanain)

The President says Pakistan is blessed with immense talent with immense talent and resources and the government is making serious efforts to channelize this potential in the right direction.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2021) President Dr Arif Alvi has called for promoting knowledge-economy and digitalization of government organizations to enhance the efficiency of work and service delivery.

He was talking to a delegation of Huawei, led by the Vice President of Huawei middle East Region Mr Li Xiangyu, which called on him in Islamabad today (Monday).

The President said Pakistan is blessed with immense talent and resources and the government is making serious efforts to channelize this potential in the right direction.

Mr Li Xiangyu in his presentation informed that Huawei has contributed to Pakistan’s economy by providing 10,000 jobs and paying 120 million Dollars in taxes, besides spending six million dollars to support disaster-relief efforts of the government.

He said Huawei has contributed to Pakistan’s Information and Communication Technology talent by providing 10,000 certifications in 2020.

He said Huawei would train over 1000 government employees to achieve Digital Pakistan initiative.