President Calls For Pursuing Nusrat Bhutto's Mission Of Democracy, Public Welfare
Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 10:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday urged the countrymen to pursue the late Nusrat Bhutto's mission of public welfare and strengthening of democracy in the country.
The president, in his message on the 13th death anniversary of the Madar-e-Jamhuriat (Mother of Democracy) Nusrat Bhutto, called for following her ideology as a role model to strengthen democracy.
Paying tribute to the late Nusrat Bhutto's great political services and struggle against the dictator for the restoration of democracy and people's rights, the president said that she played a leadership role for the Pakistan Peoples Party in difficult times.
He lauded the late Nusrat Bhutto's sacrifices for democracy and said that she bravely faced the tyranny of the dictatorial regime.
"Begum Nusrat Bhutto is the Mother of Democracy and a symbol of determination and courage. She was an intellectual and visionary politician," President Zardari said and also recalled her remarkable role in the empowerment of women and their involvement in politics.
