President calls for realizing full potential of trade with Greece

(@Abdulla99267510)

President Alvi has stressed the need to work on traditional as well as new areas of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2022) President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday called for realizing full potential of trade and investment between Pakistan and Greece.

Talking to Pakistan’s newly appointed ambassador to Greece Muhammad Aamir Aftab Qureshi, in Islamabad; he stressed the need to work on traditional as well as new areas of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The President said developing close linkages between chambers of commerce of Pakistan and Greece would help in promoting bilateral trade and investment, which remained 101 million Dollars last year and has the potential to be substantially increased.

He called for projecting Pakistan as an attractive tourist destination for Greek tourists and expressed satisfaction that Greek mountaineers, hikers and travel bloggers visited Pakistan regularly.