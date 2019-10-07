UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 10:53 PM

President calls for renewal of commitment on National Resilience Day

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said that the observance of National Resilience Day was an occasion to evaluate and reiterate commitment at making greater preparedness to face natural calamities and by showing resolve for disaster risk reduction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said that the observance of National Resilience Day was an occasion to evaluate and reiterate commitment at making greater preparedness to face natural calamities and by showing resolve for disaster risk reduction.

He also urged all the Federal and provincial stakeholders to create synergies to ensure disaster risk reduction, preparedness, mitigation, and rehabilitation.

In a message on the 'National Resilience Day' being observed on October 8 (Tuesday) to remember those who lost their lives in the devastating earthquake of 2005, the president said Pakistan observed the Day to express solidarity and sympathy with families affected by natural calamities.

"It reminds us of the devastating earthquake of 2005 that wreaked havoc in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country, causing immense loss of life, property and infrastructure," he added.

The president said that on this day, he would like to pay tribute to the people of Pakistan who had exhibited courage, selflessness, spirit of sacrifice and resilience in the face of catastrophes.

"On this day, I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who suffered from the recent earthquake of 24th September, 2019 in Mirpur and Bhimber Districts of AJK and District Jhelum of Punjab. I assure people that we will extend all possible support in this hour of grief," he added.

The president noted that disasters had severely affected the economy and impacted the very social fabric of their society.

The most sensitive aspect of disaster management was the vulnerable people- women, children, elderly and people with disabilities, who must be the top priority during a natural calamity.

Expressing his satisfaction, the president said that it was heartening to note that the national disaster management systems, led by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), were engaged in creating public awareness and multi-level capacity-building.

