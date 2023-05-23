UrduPoint.com

President Calls For Revisiting National Priorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

President calls for revisiting national priorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday called for revisiting the national priorities to steer Pakistan out of its present socio-economic and political difficulties.

He said that it was the responsibility of the leadership of all institutions to focus on addressing the major challenges, including overcoming poverty, improving the economy, checking population growth, providing health and education facilities, and eliminating inequalities from society, especially in the rural areas of the country.

The president expressed these views while talking to the participants of the Senior Officers' Leadership Course (SOLC-10), who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Talking to the officers, the president underlined the need for inculcating the spirit of forgiveness and love for humanity to promote tolerance and harmony in the society.

He said that he was deeply hurt by the incidents on 9th May and urged the need for upholding the rule of law and holding of only peaceful protests in the country.

The president deplored the fact that delayed decision-making had arrested the country's progress, adding that Pakistan needed to make faster decisions to keep pace with the exponential developments taking place in the world.

He said that rapid advancements in the fields of information technology (IT), artificial intelligence (AI), cloud and quantum computing, and cyber security necessitated that Pakistan should invest in the education and skill development of its youth.

While highlighting the importance of cyber security, he said that Pakistan should focus on strengthening its cyber capabilities to protect the country and its people from the threats of cyber warfare.

Terming education and health as the central pillars to address poverty and ensure socio-economic development, the president underscored the need for checking population growth and providing quality education and health services to the people.

He regretted that almost 27 million children in Pakistan were out-of-schools and stressed the need to impart education to such children by adopting innovative solutions, especially online education, in addition to brick-and-mortar infrastructure development in the education sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Education Progress May All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Love Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Ghulam Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Amin script Dynam ..

Ghulam Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Amin script Dynamites' dominating win

21 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi appear before NAB in Al Qa ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi appear before NAB in Al Qadir Trust case

26 minutes ago
 Govt to deal with miscreants involved in May 9 vio ..

Govt to deal with miscreants involved in May 9 violence as per law: Dastgir

41 minutes ago
 vivo V27e's Rumoured 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera ..

Vivo V27e's Rumoured 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera Is Set to Amaze Pakistan's Yo ..

1 hour ago
 Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a complimentary ni ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a complimentary night’s stay in a luxury 4* or ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes Tariq Al Suwaidi to Colonel

Sharjah Ruler promotes Tariq Al Suwaidi to Colonel

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.