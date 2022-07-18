President calls for strengthening democratic norms, freedom of speech

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2022) President Arif Alvi has called for renewing pledge to strengthen democratic norms of civility across party lines and promote tolerance for dissent, freedom of speech and equality before the law for the empowerment of the country and the people.

In his message on the international day of Nelson Mandela, he said we should speak against hate and stand for human rights to make our world more just, compassionate, prosperous and sustainable for all.

The President paid rich tributes to the visionary leadership of Nelson Mandela saying he exemplified courage, compassion and commitment to freedom, peace and social justice.