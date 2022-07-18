UrduPoint.com

President Calls For Strengthening Democratic Norms, Freedom Of Speech

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 18, 2022 | 05:01 PM

President calls for strengthening democratic norms, freedom of speech

Arif Alvi says we should speak against hate and stand for human rights to make our world more just, compassionate, prosperous and sustainable for all.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2022) President Arif Alvi has called for renewing pledge to strengthen democratic norms of civility across party lines and promote tolerance for dissent, freedom of speech and equality before the law for the empowerment of the country and the people.

In his message on the international day of Nelson Mandela, he said we should speak against hate and stand for human rights to make our world more just, compassionate, prosperous and sustainable for all.

The President paid rich tributes to the visionary leadership of Nelson Mandela saying he exemplified courage, compassion and commitment to freedom, peace and social justice.

Related Topics

World Nelson Mandela All Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Nauman Kabir wants socio-economic plan from all po ..

Nauman Kabir wants socio-economic plan from all political parties

1 hour ago
 Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

1 hour ago
 PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present ..

PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present political situation

2 hours ago
 "We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudh ..

"We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

2 hours ago
 US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interb ..

US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interbank

4 hours ago
 Tough decisions led PML-N to failure in Punjab by- ..

Tough decisions led PML-N to failure in Punjab by-elections: Nawaz Sharif

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.