President calls for taking precautionary measures against COVID-19 during Ramazan

A meeting with religious scholars chaired by President Alvi agreed on 20-point agenda to be implemented during the holy month of Ramazan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April18th, 2020) President Arif Alvi has expressed the confidence that the precautionary measures will be taken in mosques during the holy month of Ramazan to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He was chairing a meeting of religious scholars currently in progress at Aiwan-e-Sadr to prepare a strategy for prayer congregations and Namaz-e-Taraweeh during Ramazan.

The President said the entire nation is looking towards the government and the religious scholars to come up with a consensus policy on the matter. He said we have to give a message of unity to the nation to deal with the current situation.

Arif Alvi said he has held consultations with different political leaders over the last few days and seeks proposals from the provincial governments as well for incorporation in the guidelines to be observed during Ramazan in mosques.

He stressed that the message of discipline to cope with coronavirus must emanate from mosques. He said we have to follow discipline as per the life and teachings of holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The President also prayed to God Almighty to rid the country of this pandemic.