President calls for timely implementation of Pakistan Quarters Urban Regeneration Plan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday called for transparent and effective implementation of Pakistan Quarters Urban Regeneration Plan on-time.

The president said this while chairing a meeting on Pakistan Quarters Karachi at Governor House Sindh here.

Dr. Arif Alvi said that home was the basic need of the lower and middle class.

Unfortunately nothing significant has happened in the past to provide housing facilities to the lower classes, he added.

The president said the government has launched a concessional loan scheme for houses under the New Pakistan Housing Program.

He commended the Ministry of Housing and the Federal Cabinet on the viable solution of Pakistan Quarters Karachi.

The President was also briefed about the progress made on the decisions taken during the previous meetings.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail was also present on the occasion.