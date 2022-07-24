UrduPoint.com

President Calls For Women Participation In Business

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2022 | 09:30 PM

President calls for women participation in business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday said Pakistan ranked very poor on gender parity and the businessmen could promote female members of their families in business by ensuring good security for them.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Pakistan ranks very poor on gender parity. All business houses promote male progeny. Where are their wives, daughters & daughter in laws? In their own environment they can ensure no harassment & good security.""Bibi Khadija was business women. Why do we continue with a misogynist culture?" he asked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Poor Social Media Twitter Male Women Sunday All Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

12 hours ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results

Cycling: Tour de France results

21 hours ago
 Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour d ..

Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour de France'

21 hours ago
 Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Gra ..

Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Grand Prix

21 hours ago
 Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity amo ..

Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity among Muslims

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.