President calls NA session tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Ali has called for the 20th session of the National Assembly to meet at Parliament House on March 9, 2020 at 4 pm.

According to notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, new cards would be issued to parliamentary reporters for coverage.

The parliamentary reporters were asked to contact the Press Information Department (PID) to obtain new cards.