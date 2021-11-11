UrduPoint.com

President Calls Upon Youth To Avail Federal Government's Visionary Initiatives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 06:43 PM

President calls upon youth to avail federal government's visionary initiatives

The President Arif Alvi called upon the youth of the country to avail visionary initiatives of the federal government like "Kamyab Jawan Programme" and play their key role in bringing progress and prosperity in the country by establishing their own business

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The President Arif Alvi called upon the youth of the country to avail visionary initiatives of the Federal government like "Kamyab Jawan Programme" and play their key role in bringing progress and prosperity in the country by establishing their own business.

Addressing the leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Mirpurkhas Region on Thursday, the President said that federal government has initiated various programmes for youth development and now it is their responsibility to avail these facilities.

Besides earmarking Rs. 100 billion for "Kamyab Jawan Programme", the government is striving for creating job opportunities in housing, construction, textile and other sectors, he said and added that without participation of the masses, no government can achieved the tasks of development alone.

The government had also introduced loan scheme for women but unfortunately less than two percent women had shown interest, the President expressed his regrets and called upon the women to take advantage of the scheme and improve their living standard.

The President advised the leaders and workers of PTI to come forward and guide the people about useful programmes of the federal government so that they could start their own business and share their pool for the development of the country.

The people would soon witness a new era of development as a result of the efforts of the federal government, he added.

More/ipt-jvd/maq

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Business Job Guide Progress Women Textile Government Share Billion Housing Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

T20World Cup 2021: Australia won the toss, opt to ..

T20World Cup 2021: Australia won the toss, opt to field first against Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Vintage Classic Car Rally, grand show on Nov 14

Vintage Classic Car Rally, grand show on Nov 14

41 seconds ago
 Pakistan Academy of Letter continues Pakistan Diam ..

Pakistan Academy of Letter continues Pakistan Diamond Jubilee celebrations

42 seconds ago
 HEC launches online facility for equivalence of lo ..

HEC launches online facility for equivalence of local degrees

44 seconds ago
 IGP for massive crackdown against criminals' gangs ..

IGP for massive crackdown against criminals' gangs

45 seconds ago
 Dr Amir Mufti takes charge as Lahore General Hospi ..

Dr Amir Mufti takes charge as Lahore General Hospital (LGH) MS

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.