HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The President Arif Alvi called upon the youth of the country to avail visionary initiatives of the Federal government like "Kamyab Jawan Programme" and play their key role in bringing progress and prosperity in the country by establishing their own business.

Addressing the leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Mirpurkhas Region on Thursday, the President said that federal government has initiated various programmes for youth development and now it is their responsibility to avail these facilities.

Besides earmarking Rs. 100 billion for "Kamyab Jawan Programme", the government is striving for creating job opportunities in housing, construction, textile and other sectors, he said and added that without participation of the masses, no government can achieved the tasks of development alone.

The government had also introduced loan scheme for women but unfortunately less than two percent women had shown interest, the President expressed his regrets and called upon the women to take advantage of the scheme and improve their living standard.

The President advised the leaders and workers of PTI to come forward and guide the people about useful programmes of the federal government so that they could start their own business and share their pool for the development of the country.

The people would soon witness a new era of development as a result of the efforts of the federal government, he added.

