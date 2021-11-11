The President Arif Alvi called upon the youth of the country to avail visionary initiatives of the federal government like "Kamyab Jawan Programme" and play their key role in bringing progress and prosperity in the country by establishing their own business

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The President Arif Alvi called upon the youth of the country to avail visionary initiatives of the Federal government like "Kamyab Jawan Programme" and play their key role in bringing progress and prosperity in the country by establishing their own business.

Addressing the leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Mirpurkhas Region on Thursday, the President said that federal government has initiated various programmes for youth development and now it is their responsibility to avail these facilities.

Besides earmarking Rs. 100 billion for "Kamyab Jawan Programme", the government is striving for creating job opportunities in housing, construction, textile and other sectors, he said and added that without participation of the masses, no government can achieved the tasks of development alone.

The government had also introduced loan scheme for women but unfortunately less than two percent women had shown interest, the President expressed his regrets and called upon the women to take advantage of the scheme and improve their living standard.

The President advised the leaders and workers of PTI to come forward and guide the people about useful programmes of the federal government so that they could start their own business and share their pool for the development of the country.

The people would soon witness a new era of development as a result of the efforts of the federal government, he added.

The President Arif Alvi said the entire world is in grip of inflation because of the affects of COVID-19, however, the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is making all out efforts to provide maximum relief to the people.

He said that the world community had acknowledged the strategy of the Prime Minister Imran Khan of introducing the smart lockdown during COVID-19.

With the cooperation of the people of all segments of life including religious leader, the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan has not only successfully met the challenges of COVID-19 but also saved the economy of the country from destruction, he added.

The President said that objective of the passage of 18th Amendment of the Constitution was to devolve the powers at the grass root level and now it is the responsibility of the federating units to strengthen the federation.

The PTI government fully committed to strive for the welfare of the masses without any discrimination, he said and added that the government has maintained that Kalabag Dam project would not be constructed without consensus of the people of all provinces of the country.

He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government fully committed to fulfill the promise of eliminating the corruption from the country. Though the corrupt mafia has been united to protect their interests but the Prime Minister is bravely striving to foil the nefarious designs of the mafia, he said.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan has deep affiliation and love with Sindh and his government is making all out efforts to provide maximum facilities to the people of the province, he said and assured the PTI leaders and workers that their struggle would bring fruitful results.

The President assured that all out efforts will be made to resolve the issues of the people of Mirpurkhas and also supported the demand of establishing the bench of Sindh High Court in Mirpurkhas.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf remained stood with the people of the province and making all out efforts to address their issues. The PTI has deep roots among the masses and after 2023, the party will form the government in the province, he added.

The Governor said that the federal government is providing soft loans to youth of the country so that they could start their own business and improve their living standard. The government would guide them in this regard, he said and emphasized the need of establishing the desk of "Kamyab Jawan Programme" in Mirpurkhas so that the people of the areas could be facilitated from this programme.

The Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh while speaking on the occasion lamented the role of the rulers of Sindh government and said that they involved in destabilizing the federation by misusing the 18th Amendment only to safeguard their goals.

He said that Sindh province had played vital role for creation of Pakistan and the people of the province had welcome millions of the people but at present they have been deprived of their due rights because of the policies of the PPP provincial government.

He was critical over the policies of the provincial PPP government adding that all such policies of the federal government which could provide relief to the people of Sindh are being opposed by the provincial government. The provincial government has failed to control law and order situation and people of the province have been deprived of their basic rights of health and education, he said and added that lawlessness is on rise even Charas is being recovered from Police vehicles.

He said the MPAs of the ruling government of Sindh are involved in murder of innocent people while the growers facing numerous issues and suffering losses. The people of the province are looking towards the federal government for resolving of their issues, he said and appealed to the President to play his due role in this regard.

Among others, PTI leader of Mirpurkhas Region Akbar Palli and President PTI Mirpurkhas district Aftab Qureshi also addressed and highlighted the problems being faced by the people of the area.