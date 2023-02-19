LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :The president can only announce elections for the National Assembly and the schedule for the provincial assemblies' elections can be issued only by governors.

This was claimed by Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed in a statement, issued here on Sunday. He said that Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad was instigating President Arif Alvi for an unconstitutional step of announcing the provincial assemblies' elections.

He said a single-seater politician should stop issuing directions to the Election Commission.

He said the resident of Lal Haveli was speaking without taking into account the legal realities.

He appealed to courts to take notice of the unconstitutional and instigating statements of Sheikh Rashid.

He said that the PPP workers would not allow and spare anybody over use of dirty language against party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardar. However, he added, the PPP believed in tolerance and mutual respect.