UrduPoint.com

President Cantonment Board Directs Authorities To Remove Encroachments

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 01:50 PM

President Cantonment Board directs authorities to remove encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :President Cantonment Board, Rawalpindi Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani directed the authorities concerned to remove encroachments and hand-carts to provide relief to the citizens.

According to a Rawalpindi Cantt board (RCB) spokesman, President Cantonment Board issued orders for immediate operation against encroachments.

He instructed the officers to form joint enforcement teams of Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards to monitor the situation 24 hours and after removal of encroachments ensure that no new encroachments could take place again particularly in the common boundaries of Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards.

During his surprise visit to Chungi No. 22 here, the President Cantonment Board also inspected the ongoing development works in the area.

He directed the authorities concerned to further improve the quality and speed of work as well as general cleanliness of the area.

To a question he informed that RCB, on the special directives of Executive Officer Cantonment Board Rawalpindi, Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik, had accelerated its ongoing anti-encroachment drive and confiscated 132 truckloads of goods from different markets during first three months of current fiscal year.

Encroachment material was confiscated from Tench Bhatta, Kamalabad, Saddar, Chor, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Saydian, Misrial Road, Bakra Mandi and other areas, adding that operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed.

He advised the citizens not to violate the rules otherwise. stern action would be taken against the violators and no relaxation would be given to anyone.

He said Station Commander, Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani had directed the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) to remove encroachments along main roads.

On other hand, the roads and streets in the jurisdiction of Chaklala Contentment Board (CCB) including Firdousi road, Scheme III, Bostan Road Mor, Lalazar, Lalkurti, Chungi no. 22, Tali Mohri, Khawaja Corporation, Adayal road and several other areas were still occupied by the encroachers.

Residents complained that the shopkeepers and vendors had occupied the most of the footpaths and open spaces with Suzuki pickups, hand carts and other goods displayed by the shopkeepers in front of their shops hampering traffic flow besides creating trouble for the pedestrians to walk even on footpaths.

The residents urged the authorities concerned to take action and direct the staff of anti-encroachment wing to remove encroachments from all these areas and provide relief to the citizens.

/395

Related Topics

Visit Road Traffic Rawalpindi Saddar Market All From Suzuki

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree forming Ajman Free ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree forming Ajman Free Zone Board of Directors

51 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

2 hours ago
 UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2021

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

6 hours ago
 Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: ..

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: SADC

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.