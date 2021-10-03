President Cantonment Board directs authorities to remove encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :President Cantonment Board, Rawalpindi Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani directed the authorities concerned to remove encroachments and hand-carts to provide relief to the citizens.

According to a Rawalpindi Cantt board (RCB) spokesman, President Cantonment Board issued orders for immediate operation against encroachments.

He instructed the officers to form joint enforcement teams of Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards to monitor the situation 24 hours and after removal of encroachments ensure that no new encroachments could take place again particularly in the common boundaries of Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards.

During his surprise visit to Chungi No. 22 here, the President Cantonment Board also inspected the ongoing development works in the area.

He directed the authorities concerned to further improve the quality and speed of work as well as general cleanliness of the area.

To a question he informed that RCB, on the special directives of Executive Officer Cantonment Board Rawalpindi, Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik, had accelerated its ongoing anti-encroachment drive and confiscated 132 truckloads of goods from different markets during first three months of current fiscal year.

Encroachment material was confiscated from Tench Bhatta, Kamalabad, Saddar, Chor, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Saydian, Misrial Road, Bakra Mandi and other areas, adding that operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed.

He advised the citizens not to violate the rules otherwise. stern action would be taken against the violators and no relaxation would be given to anyone.

He said Station Commander, Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani had directed the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) to remove encroachments along main roads.

On other hand, the roads and streets in the jurisdiction of Chaklala Contentment Board (CCB) including Firdousi road, Scheme III, Bostan Road Mor, Lalazar, Lalkurti, Chungi no. 22, Tali Mohri, Khawaja Corporation, Adayal road and several other areas were still occupied by the encroachers.

Residents complained that the shopkeepers and vendors had occupied the most of the footpaths and open spaces with Suzuki pickups, hand carts and other goods displayed by the shopkeepers in front of their shops hampering traffic flow besides creating trouble for the pedestrians to walk even on footpaths.

The residents urged the authorities concerned to take action and direct the staff of anti-encroachment wing to remove encroachments from all these areas and provide relief to the citizens.

