President Cantonment Board Rwp Pays Surprise Visit To Chungi No. 22

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :President Cantonment Board, Rawalpindi Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani here on Friday paid a surprise visit to Chungi No. 22 and inspected the ongoing development works in the area.

He directed the authorities concerned to further improve the quality and speed of work as well as general cleanliness of the area.

Expressing displeasure over the presence of the hand-carts in the common boundaries of Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards, he also issued orders for immediate operation to remove encroachments and hand-carts.

He also instructed the officers to form joint enforcement teams of both the cantonment boards to monitor the situation 24 hours and after removal of encroachments ensure that no new encroachment could take place again in the area.

Additional Executive Officer Mujahid Shah, Deputy CEO Ghulam Sabir Basra and other staff of the Cantt board were present on the occasion.

