President Cantt Board appreciates arrangements of RCB at Bhatta Chowk Mandi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Station Commander and President Cantonment board Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kiani has appreciated arrangements made by Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) at Bhatta Chowk Animal Mandi.

The President Cantonment Board visited the Mandi here the other day. He was briefed that the officials deployed at the mandi were directed to ensure the strictly implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent spread of coronavirus. Social distancing is being maintained in the mandi and the citizens are not being allowed to visit the mandi without face masks.

Disinfectant walk-through gates have been installed at entry points besides special arrangements for hand washing. Disinfectants spray is also being carried out at the animals.

On the occasion, Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB, Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik, Additional Executive Officer, Faisal Munir Watto and Col. Muhammad Mukaram Khan, AQ Station Headquarter were present.