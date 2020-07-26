UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Cantt Board Appreciates Arrangements Of RCB At Bhatta Chowk Mandi

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 07:40 PM

President Cantt Board appreciates arrangements of RCB at Bhatta Chowk Mandi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Station Commander and President Cantonment board Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kiani has appreciated arrangements made by Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) at Bhatta Chowk Animal Mandi.

The President Cantonment Board visited the Mandi here the other day. He was briefed that the officials deployed at the mandi were directed to ensure the strictly implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent spread of coronavirus. Social distancing is being maintained in the mandi and the citizens are not being allowed to visit the mandi without face masks.

Disinfectant walk-through gates have been installed at entry points besides special arrangements for hand washing. Disinfectants spray is also being carried out at the animals.

On the occasion, Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB, Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik, Additional Executive Officer, Faisal Munir Watto and Col. Muhammad Mukaram Khan, AQ Station Headquarter were present.

Related Topics

Visit Rawalpindi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shams joins forces with Connected Circles to bring ..

14 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews results of public sati ..

29 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council meets key stakeholders to dis ..

44 minutes ago

SCI raises allocations for sacrifices campaign to ..

44 minutes ago

ADP social support centres handle over 2,900 cases ..

1 hour ago

Businesses investing in CSR responded more effecti ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.