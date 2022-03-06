President Cantt Board directs authorities to remove encroachments, resolve traffic congestion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :President Cantonment board, Brig. Salman Nazar has directed the authorities concerned to remove encroachments and take solid steps to resolve traffic congestion on city and cantt roads.

According to a RCB spokesman, Station Commander and President Cantt Board, Brig. Salman Nazar while chairing a meeting held here the other day at Station Headquarters ordered the authorities to take solid steps to control the traffic congestion in Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas while orders were also issued to improve the sanitation system and condition of roads besides eliminating encroachments.

The meeting also discussed progress of work on development projects, repair work of different roads, spring plantation drive 2022 and several other issues.

It was decided that earnest efforts would be made to resolve all the problems of Rawalpindi city. Naseerabad Bazaar would be handed over to Rawalpindi Cantt Board. Solid steps would be taken to resolve traffic problems particularly in Saddar Bazaar.

The spokesman informed that enhanced number of cops would be deployed in Chaklala Scheme-III area to ensure security.

LED lights would be installed in different Rawalpindi city and Cantonment areas while the cleanliness system would be improved in cantonment areas with the help of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company.

The meeting also decided that all available resources would be utilized to make the spring tree plantation drive 2022 a success, he added.

